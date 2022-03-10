Letter: US must act to stop Putin's war

If Joe Biden is not capable of being a leader then we must ask Congress to step up to the plate! We cannot sit by and watch as the new Hitler (Putin) attacks Ukraine without any provocation or justification. We cannot watch as innocent people are murdered, burned and tortured and pretend it is not our problem. What if it was your home which it will be if we do not stop this madman now! We must ask Congress to act now and stop importing Russian oil, become oil independent again by producing our own, and provide Ukraine with the support it needs. We have to pull our heads out of the sand and stop pretending there is no problem. Everybody thought Hitler could not cause a problem. We are in the beginning of World War III.