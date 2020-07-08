Letter: US leadership has failed in pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

At least one columnist and one editorial have expressed their frustration with our poor response to the coronavirus pandemic by exhorting us to at least “wear the damn mask.”

It’s not about who is right and who is wrong. It’s about what is right and what is wrong.

Watching him on TV, I’m sure that Dr. Fauci wishes he was wrong about the need for the precautions he advised. Yet I’ll be very surprised if he gloats in an I-told-you-so manner.

On the other side, however, it does seem that what matters for President Trump is who is right and who is wrong. And he has never been wrong. He seems emotionally and physically unable to admit to any wrongdoing, ever.

Well, he has been wrong big time on this one. We have the worst record when it comes to dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, including the most dead. And, with relaxing precautions, we have spiraled down to further outbreak.

Some other countries don’t want any more American tourists visiting there until we get our act together, until we at least start wearing the damn masks.