Letter: US lacks leaders who promote unity

The Civil War of words is well under way complete with propaganda. Sides have been chosen and “like-minded” migration has been occurring for some time now. The uncompromising attitudes of both sides are constantly re-enforcing themselves by re-defining the definition of fact.

I believe our forefathers intended to have our elected officials (those among us with superior knowledge), to be our leaders and keep us together and we then become a thriving nation as a whole. The majority rules with consideration of the minority. I believe that’s what a Republic is all about.

We are no longer electing the most intelligent among us, we vote the most popular.

In my opinion, when you put lawyers in charge they will do what they are trained to do, create enough doubt in the jury’s eyes to make their side look innocent.

Our country’s elected officials were intended to be the parents, or judge, of this operation being the USA. Due to the two-party system, driven by their greed, and their unrelenting lust for power they have divided. They are luring citizens to their side with outright lies, deception, and the “free stuff” including the buying our votes with our own money.

Choosing sides, loyalty to your team instead of your country, propaganda, and the increasing number of isolated incidents where people are killing each other simply because they disagree likely will escalate. Escalate into what? I guess an example would be the Mideast where the different factions are constantly killing each other over ideology.

This country lacks leadership, has for some time now. Leadership that promotes unity instead of division. I know, it may be past that point for it seems a forgone conclusion that when the majority of leadership is driven by greed and power it eventually becomes evil.

Jim Braun, Belfield