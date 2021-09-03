Letter: Urge support for voting rights act

If you are reading this, I assume you like to have the ability to vote for whom and what you would want.

Let’s discuss the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Why would you not want this? Strictly down partisan lines, the House GOP voted against the bill. Including Rep Kelly Armstrong. Why? What does H.R. 4 do? It restores key portions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

The Act creates rules for voting-rights violations.

In addition, it would create rules that protect the right of all Americans to vote. Why is this necessary? Unless we have been experiencing media blackouts the last 10 years, anyone can tell that we have seen a gradual erosion of voting rights in key states.

Why would we not want to ensure that American’s regardless of skin color or sexual orientation can vote? It doesn’t grant non-citizens any right to vote.

Now, more than ever, we need to ensure that we are vigilant to protect the voting rights of all Americans. To not do so is to trample on the Constitution and the legacy of so many who fought throughout our country's history to secure these rights for all Americans.

I would like to encourage each of us to contact our Senators and ask them to support the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.