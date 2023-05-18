It is very interesting to read that Bismarck and developers are in an uproar over the proposed carbon capture pipeline north of Bismarck. When the members of Standing Rock protested over a pipeline coming very close to their water source, a majority of Bismarckers scoffed at this, said racist things about the members of Standing Rock and were downright nasty. Now when a pipeline is proposed to come near their property it's a whole different story. Seems like "hypocrisy" to me!