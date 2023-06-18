It has been one year since the Supreme Court of the U.S. overturned Roe v. Wade, a decision that shattered nearly 50 years of precedent and stripped individuals of the right to control their own bodies. Following swiftly, our state legislature passed a stringent near-total abortion ban. Ironically, this occurred just weeks after the North Dakota Supreme Court recognized that our state constitution safeguards the right to obtain an abortion in life-saving and health-preserving cases.

Responding with determination, physicians from ND filed a lawsuit to challenge the state's abortion ban. Health care decisions should not be dictated by one-size-fits-all laws, and politicians must not obstruct individuals from accessing the necessary care they require.

We are fed up with the unrelenting attacks on abortion care from those who seek to control our bodies and our lives. The freedom to make our own choices, chart our own paths, and safely care for our families and communities is essential to all of us — and we will not rest until it becomes a reality.

As advocates of abortion access, we are the majority, and we refuse to be silenced. Together, we possess the power to safeguard our freedom, empowering us to take control of our lives and ensure safe care for ourselves, our families, and our communities. We invite you to join us during the week of June 19 for "Access for All," a series of empowering events where supporters of reproductive rights come together. These events, both in-person and virtual, will serve as a platform for us to rise up and fight for abortion access in ND.

Each one of us has a role to play. We must continue to organize in our communities, support organizations that provide abortion care, share our stories and demand that our lawmakers protect access to care. It is our right to make decisions about our own lives and futures.

Amy Jacobson, Fargo

Executive director, Prairie Action