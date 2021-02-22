Letter: Upgrade, don't replace current park facilities

Friday’s (2/19/21) article on Park Board survey, as well a the letter from John Busse, as well as the Lloyd Omdahl column headline, as well as the weapons law editorial prompted me to write this letter. I can’t choose one subject because they interconnect. Mr. Omdahl wrote “Self-serving interests have replaced the common good.”

The rec complex was booted out last year at the early stages of the pandemic, the economy has taken a huge hit and has yet to recover, far too many people have become financially stressed as a result. You don’t need a survey to understand why it was turned down. Who owns the property that is being considered for this project, someone who gets the naming rights to the complex? Donations expected but not promised, additional sales tax.

Don’t replace our current facilities, upgrade. It seems that replacement supporters are using expectations as actual costs when they are just estimates. Also locations matter, especially income considerations: higher income north side, lower income, south. Who can best afford to support and utilize it? At this time, I am opposed, but perhaps when the area does have a significant increase in population, and the economy improves, and there is balance in locations of rec facilities, I may change my mind.