Letter: Upcoming event is meant for families

This event is being held to raise money for Dakota Outright and Youthworks at-risk teen programs. What you may not know is North Dakota has a community of young people who are LGBTQ+ that includes transgender kids. These young people appreciate events that allow them to just be themselves without prejudice or scorn from people who believe there is something wrong with them.

The entertainment, as well as many of those invited, are part of the community; they have family or friends that are a part of that community; they feel loved, accepted and lifted up in this community. The wonderful entertainers, aware this is an all ages event, keep the show fun and clean rated G. The audience is able to learn about the programs Youthworks are doing to help at-risk teens. You may not be aware but LGBTQ+ runaway teens are victims of human trafficking and exploitation. This community made up of your neighbors, students, fellow congregants, grocery shoppers, restaurant diners, basically other North Dakotans born and raised here just like you, invites people from the rest of the communities in our state to come see our beautiful LGBTQ+ adults, kids, Moms, Dads, friends and family for yourselves. This really is a family event.