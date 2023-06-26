Mandan is the fun place to go for activities like Buggies & Blues, the Fourth of July Parade. Art in the Park, Touch- a-Truck, and the October Fest. It takes leadership to make these events happen.

Today we take our hats are off to Del Wetch and Vern Cermak who for over 30 years, have worked behind the scenes planning, organizing, and following through to assure successful events.

Today we thank Del Wetch, executive director of the Mandan Progress Organization for 31 years, and Vern Cermak volunteer friend who has worked alongside Del. We thank vendors supporting these events, we thank we Sheryl Cermak and the many volunteers who worked these events. Hats off to you!

Del and Vern retired June, 2023. We wish Matt Schananordore, Executive Director Mandan Progress Organization, continued success on these fun activities.

LaVonn Steiner, Bismarck