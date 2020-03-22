Letter: Unneeded checks could be donated

The Federal Government will soon be sending checks to those Americans who may need assistance during this virus emergency. Considering the complexity of them determining who really needs help, they will perhaps be sending checks to those who do not need help just to try to cover all bases.

I think those who receive unneeded checks should consider donating them to a fund to assist others who are in need. Perhaps the Governor's office could set up a clearing center to receive and distribute the funds.

Jack Minton, Bismarck

