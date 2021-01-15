Letter: Uniting our country will fall to citizens

Citizens will bear the responsibility of bringing our country together again. It won't be politicians. We need to do it and we need to do it by truly informing ourselves with truth. Many swear they love the Constitution, but don't understand what it says. We need to start being informed about what our founding documents say, what the founders debated and discussed as they created them.

I am very disappointed in our North Dakota delegation and their reaction to everything that has happened in the last week. They haven't called on the president to condemn the actions of the insurgents, nor any of his lies or exaggerations, which led to it. Senator Cramer was in tears while talking to a local news station because the citizens' house was put under siege.

What happened at the Capitol was insurrection and the closest we have come to a coup. Impeachment or not, the president did encourage these people, never condemned what they did or why they are doing it, has never conceded the election, and is still selfishly concerned only about himself, not the nation. He and those that support him vocally or passively, like our delegation, are giving him the indication that overthrowing our democracy is right and good. For all of us who have sat back as he lied, bullied and called others names without demanding that he act like a civilized adult, we bear as much responsibility for this as those that stormed the capital. It appeased him to act more boldly through time. We were complacent and let it get to this point. To defend the Republic and our Constitution, we need to demand better. Talk to your neighbors who have different views and try to understand them. We are more alike than different and need to remember that.