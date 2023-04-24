This letter pertains to the April 20 Bismarck Tribune article titled “United Way complete Center for Opportunity.”
Both my wife, Margaret, and I have had many experiences with applying and receiving funding from the Bismarck-Mandan United Way of the past.
The United Way used to be strictly a funding source -- a funding “spigot.” Now, it appears the United Way is a direct service provider. It seems that the United Way is competing with other community nonprofit service providers for a limited amount of community dollars.
Henry Lebak, Bismarck