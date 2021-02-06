Letter: Unfair to demonize Trump supporters

What accounts for the support Trump received from average citizens, especially people of faith? Bill Patrie seems to reduce the possible explanations to their being deceived, willfully ignorant, or just plain evil.

He can’t conceive of a rational, sane and Christian case for secure borders and regulated immigration. So Trump supporters are xenophobes. But the American people weren’t against unrestricted mass immigration because Trump deceived them. They were solidly against it even before Trump announced his candidacy. When asked, average Americans would give good, common sense reasons for their opposition. For example, it doesn’t seem wise to open our doors to “evil ethnic groups” like MS-13 and ISIS. This doesn’t make them cruel or evil.

Patrie alleges that Trump deceived folks into doubting the integrity of scientists. He apparently doesn’t think one can reasonably doubt the prevailing dogmas of scientific elites. Regarding COVID, the average Joe came by his skepticism quite honestly. Early on the experts got it wrong. The COVID fatality rate was greatly exaggerated. Computer models projected millions of deaths in the U.S. alone. In retrospect, lockdowns were a grave mistake. Fauci was against face masks before he was for them.