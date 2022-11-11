Letter: Unfair to cut Social Security, Medicare

I am writing today on behalf of the many retirees and senior citizens in North Dakota who receive Social Security and Medicare. Often the word "socialism" is used in regard to these programs. Another one is the word "entitlements" used to denounce these programs. This is wrong and incorrect. These programs have been successful in the many decades since they were enacted. The only problem with these programs have been the decades long use of these programs to supplement other budgetary things -- defense spending/social spending/pet projects and so forth. People who are on these programs, Medicare/Social Security, are receiving benefits they have paid into all their working lives. This isn't sponging off the government -- it's collecting what you are entitled to since you have paid into these programs your entire adult life. Lately there has been talk of cutting or reducing benefits provided by these programs. This too is wrong and unfair to people who at the end of their lives deal with health issues that make working difficult or impossible. In short, no politician should receive a vote if it means cutting these programs. They should be supported and maintained now and in the future.