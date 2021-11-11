Letter: Unfair alcohol tax structure on North Dakota reservations must be changed

An unfair taxation system is in place for alcohol sold on the Fort Berthold Reservation in North Dakota. Multiple businesses located on the reservation sell alcoholic beverages. While those sales of alcohol occur on-reservation, the state of North Dakota collects 100% of the excise tax from wholesalers and 100% of the retail gross receipts tax from retailers. Over the decades, this “state-only” taxation of on-reservation activity has generated millions of dollars in tax revenue for the state of North Dakota and nothing for the MHA Nation. The North Dakota Legislature has time and again failed to correct this unfairness and as a result, the MHA Nation and the other tribes in North Dakota have long been deprived of this tax revenue which could be used to offset the harmful impacts of alcohol on our communities. Action is necessary now to correct this unfair situation and ensure a more equitable split of alcohol tax revenue that benefits both the tribes and the state of North Dakota.

After unsuccessfully seeking to address this issue in both the 2019 and 2021 legislative sessions, the MHA Nation worked with state leadership through the 2021 interim committee period and believed we had assurances from state leaders that this tax issue would be addressed in this week’s special session. Unfortunately, no legislation has been offered to resolve this issue and the Legislature has thus far rejected efforts by the MHA Nation to get this issue on the floor during the special session.

A partnership based on mutual respect with the MHA Nation and all tribes is in the best interest of the state of North Dakota. The failure to enact meaningful legislation that would fairly allocate tax revenue from alcohol sold on the reservations invites tribes to enact their own excise and retail gross receipts taxes for on-reservation alcohol sales. This would result in a chaotic scenario of dual taxation. In contrast, the MHA Nation proposes a simple solution: allow Governor Burgum to negotiate State-Tribe Alcohol Tax Compacts that split the tax revenue for on-reservation alcohol sales 80% to the tribe and 20% to the state and provide for joint licensing and regulation of on-reservation vendors.

This split is fair. It recognizes that on-reservation alcohol sales place a disproportionate burden on tribal governments and that the majority of services provided around the sale and consumption of alcohol on reservations are provided by tribes. The MHA Nation can use its share to help offset the tremendous amount of revenue spent to provide treatment and alcohol-related services for tribal members addicted to alcohol. At any given time, there are approximately 50 to 60 MHA Nation members in treatment, each for an average of 60 to 90 days. The cost is high. In 2020 alone, the tribe was billed $9.3 million from facilities providing alcohol and drug treatment to tribal members.

Allowing Governor Burgum to negotiate these compacts will also bring stability to the business community – offering reassurance to both on-reservation alcohol retailers and off-reservation wholesalers who now face the increasing possibility of aggressive actions by tribes to protect their rights to regulate and tax on-reservation activity.

This is about fairness. The MHA Nation understands the importance of a stable business environment for the state, but that must include a fair shake for our nation and the other tribes as well. It is only right that the MHA Nation and other tribes receive a fair distribution of tax revenue from activity that occurs on each reservation. These funds enable tribes to build infrastructure and provide the essential governmental services on which both our members and non-Natives rely. State leadership should remember that as the MHA Nation grows stronger, so does North Dakota.

Mark Fox is chairman of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation.

