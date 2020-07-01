Letter: Unemployment checks need more stipulations

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am writing about this unemployment money that people are getting to sit at home. I am so hurt and mad that people are abusing it! They sit there and say well there isn’t any jobs! But yet everywhere you look there are jobs!

So why aren't these people told to go back to work? Why are they still getting $600 per week plus their normal unemployment to sit at home and do nothing!?

Why is it that I am working two jobs to survive and they can sit there! I feel there should have been stipulations put on the unemployment benefit for them and if they could go to work they should!

I have been laughed at, criticized for being at my job “instead of being at home raking it in!” Like I have had many customers tell me. There are so many that feel the same way that I do! Why weren’t these people made to put in job applications and their applications checked on. I cannot believe that some people have such little class as to do this than have the North Dakota work ethic that our parents raised us with. Wow!

Candy Peterson, Mandan

