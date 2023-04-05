I was born in North Dakota in 1937 and my mother was born in 1917 and raised in rural McKenzie County.

In 1955-56 I visited a side-show at a fair in a small North Dakota town. The attraction was to see someone with both male and female genitals. To my amazement that was what I saw. However I was even more amazed when I shared with my Mom. Her response was not of surprise and told me there was one living in the neighborhood when she was growing up. She added that that person was called a morphodite.

That word does not appear in my Webster's New Pocket Dictionary - copyright 2000 by Wiley Publishing Inc, Cleveland Ohio. By searching the web I learned that morphodite is slang for hermaphrodite which I did find (n. one with both male and female parts). Also learned the slang version can be found in Merriam-Webster Unabridged.

This early knowledge gained has helped me understand we all have some of both male and female attributes and that birth certificate classifications of male or female may be different than what the soul of a person dictates. My dictionary has soul described #1. spiritual part of a person, #2. vital part, #3. person.

My hope and prayer is that we North Dakotans can become more accepting and not afraid of others; both who are different from what is considered the norm in same-sex relationships and that we respect persons whose soul tells them they are not the sex assigned at birth.

Gloria T Olson, Bismarck