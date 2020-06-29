Letter: Unchecked fireworks threaten public health

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mandan's policy of fireworks seems to be based on ignorance and indifference to the needs of the population as a whole.

Following last July 4th unchecked and rampant shooting of fireworks on practically every street and alley in Mandan, smoke hung in the air thicker than any life-threatening smog.

There exists volumes of research on adverse effects of breathing any smoke. Studies on sudden, loud noises show detrimental insult to cardiovascular, endocrine and nervous systems; while veterans and others with PTSD are also vulnerable.

Besides noise and smoke, current scientific research specifically on fireworks reveals a more ugly side. Metals and chemical mixtures added to gunpowder greatly increase toxicity of the air in the form of micronized particles and gases. There are no federal controls on these additives.

Air analyses after the use of fireworks showed elevated levels of airborne toxins such as lead, sulphur dioxide, heavy metals, nitric acid and perchlorates; many of which are micronized and easily inhaled deep into the lm1gs. Often they are not rapidly dispersed, but remain thick in the air, as experienced in Mandan last July.