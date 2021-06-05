Letter: Unbelievable situation with US government

This is an unbelievable situation; the same U.S. government that seems to be unable to control a flood of illegal aliens across the border has to consider whether to allow Afghan citizens who helped the U.S. military into the country. These people served with us at considerable personal risk and are as good as dead when the Taliban moves without opposition in Afghanistan. If the government can throw billions of dollars at a problem it created on the border and not take care of those who actively ally themselves with us is indefensible. It would be a clear message to the world that you are expendable assets if you help us and not a person worthy of our return support.