Letter: UN sacrifices human lives by standing by

We hear so much about our American values when it fits our agenda but not so much when it matters.

It used to be that when a smaller country was oppressed or being brutally beaten by another country, the USA stood along side of the victim. As a matter of fact it is now impossible for us to decide what is the right or wrong way for us to act without the approval of the United Nations.

The UN is made up of many other countries, many of which spend very little on the defense of their own country and use their resources to promote and grow their influence in the world. All of the countries belonging to this group are bound to pay for their nations' security but many are not doing so.

This is how things are decided and now make up our values. By people that don’t abide by their own commitments but have an equal voice as to what our values as a country are.

Before the UN the USA could decide where to intervene and assist the downtrodden literally saving countless innocent lives. That is no longer possible as a member of the UN.

My American values still exist. I would have voted for and or encouraged the might of our armed services to stand along side of the innocent. Russia should have been met at the Ukrainian/Russian boarder by all countries that believe in peace. Think of all the human lives that could have been spared by that show of force. Or is it really as it seems, the UN sacrificing human lives to gain members forcing the real power in the world to stand by and watch.

I still believe the majority of USA citizens are caring people and willing to help others.

Jim Braun, Belfield

