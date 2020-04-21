Letter: Two party politics are killing us

Because of the two party system, we are not making a national effort to save lives in this pandemic. The Democrats and Republicans should both be doing everything possible to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19. Instead I am watching a daily political rally by President Trump and no ability to show a shared effort to fight this epidemic. I read the editorial by Star Parker in The Bismarck Tribune again spouting her disdain of government helping people and her love for everything that Donald Trump does. If the Democrats are only using this epidemic for political purposes what are the Republicans doing? Every day we have a president blaming everybody and everything except his administration for what is happening in this country. It is a staged political rally. Why would the president only invite Republicans into his bill signing when it was a huge amount of work by Democrats and Republicans. I find it disgusting that he is constantly degrading our journalists who are only doing their job. He only really cares about his ratings and this is giving him a platform that he can fully utilize. He is a master performer and knows exactly how to play to his base. We are a nation that needs everyone working together and we instead have 43% against 47% playing party politics. The White House wasted a huge amount of time when they learned of the virus and there is no disputing that. We do not have adequate testing and there is no disputing that. We need critical supplies for our health care workers and there is no disputing that. So, let us all get together to fix this. America, all America deserves better.