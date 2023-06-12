My words echo Dane Elder's fine letter to the Tribune on June 1 concerning loss of the 24/7 Entertainment guide. I "grew up" on the Bismarck Tribune. My parents sent a subscription in the 1960s while I attended a university in Indiana. After working in other states, I returned to ND in the 1970s and again subscribed to the Tribune. That's about 45 years subscription since I returned. I too am dismayed with some of your choices in content changes. I agree with Dane the loss of the 24/7 Entertainment is a blunder. Perhaps this was a corporate decision and beyond your control.