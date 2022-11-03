Letter: Tuttle best candidate to sniff out corruption

My Trumper friend, Little Sicilian Charles vindicated our Right to Petition. Governor Schafer warns ND legislators, if they could, would hog tie Right to Initiate and Refer. Free speech is nothing if we dare not or cannot petition government. If we have no safe or convenient place together signatures, if the scrawled spelling of address and signature is by a penmanship clerk, we have no right to question the plans of governor and friends.

Without affordable referrals, we live in One Party Tyranny. Little Sicilian Orphan Charles is our Little Corsican, Napoleon. Charles Tuttle endured harassment in Williston/Williams, Stanley/Mountrail, Minot/Ward, and Bismarck/Burleigh.

Who ordered City, County, and State Police to threaten and falsely arrest Charles for gathering signatures to assert your Right to Petition? Officials you know: Mayors, City Attorneys, a US Senator, District Judges who are affronted by Gutsy Charles. Judges are not amused. He better than they, knows First Amendment Law and the route from City to District Court. He smiles when I would not, giving soft answers to Police, Sheriffs and State Patrols sent to drive him out of Public Forms. If repentance is required to get past St Peter, dozens of officials retreat to their prayer closet, rehearse an apology to Charles and the authors of our Anglo-American Right to rebuke officials.

Someday their petition can be placed on the ballot because of Courageous Charles. The Little Sicilian can best serve us as North Dakota Secretary of State. Now hear this, he trusts State Auditor Josh Gallion who testified that ND voting System is Free of Subversion. Gallion and Tuttle will be ND’s best bird dogs in sniffing out corrupt bargains.

Fintan Dooley, Bismarck

Democratic candidate for agriculture commissioner