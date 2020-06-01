Letter: Try someone different for District 8 House

Who do you want to protect the rich from taxes in District 8? Do you want a proven lackey or do you want to try Burgum’s new yes men? Jeff Delzer has had years to do his damage to the working class making sure the poor don’t get health care or much else. Burgum wants a loyalist that will help him endear himself to Trump. What a dilemma, you can make bad choice A, or bad choice B. Of course the people of District 8 could try something different, they could vote for Kathrin Volochenko, a small business owner & farmer. As the economy is shredded do you want the same old political hacks feeding off money from lobbyists, or would you give something new a chance? Does the current system of government of the rich, by the rich, work for you? Maybe if you have a comfortable bank account the Trump gang is a good choice, but if you are going into a future where you have to establish a nest egg, then you may ask yourself what has the Trump gang done for me so far? Sure you got your gun, you have your bleach cocktail to fight the virus, and you have Fox News to tell you everything is great, but does that pay the bills? Maybe you are doing fine, but what about your children? Will they have to leave the state as the economy sags under poor Republican decisions to stick with their failed ideas? Republicans say a rising tide lifts all ships. That may be true, but your ship is a rowboat and theirs is a yacht.