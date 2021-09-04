Letter: Truth is needed

The Washington elites tell us that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) flu is so dangerous that we all must get vaccinated.

Andrist (7/20), Adkisson (8/27), and Adler (8/18), the A Team, have all weighed in. Predictably, they promote the party line.

Granted, the CCP flu can be dangerous and even fatal for a small percentage. However, does it represent such a grave risk that we all must get jabbed with experimental vaccines with questionable effectiveness, serious complications, and unknown long-term effects? Can we talk about this without the vaccine-hesitant being labeled misinformed (Andrist), living in fear and lacking common sense (Adkisson), or lacking civic responsibility (Adler)?

Apart from their moralizing, also hard to take is their unjustified certitude about universal vaccination. Why must we all get jabbed? Because the CDC and the NIH say so. But these are the guys who bungled the initial response to the pandemic. Not only did they give bad advice (lockdowns), exaggerate, contradict themselves, and obfuscate about the origins of the virus, they also lied to us.