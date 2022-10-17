Letter: Trust at stake with deleted attorney general emails

Why are the deleted emails in the North Dakota Attorney General’s office important to voters? Because the public trust is at stake.

Who should be rewarded by your vote?

Recently, the state auditor made an extensive report and found that a special assistant AG was necessary to investigate. I have said that all along. Then, the IT department said it would hire an outside meta data specialist company to retrieve the deleted emails. That has been neglected since Drew Wrigley was appointed in February.

The facts are that before Wrigley was appointed and a day after Wayne Stenehjem died, all of the former AG’s emails were deleted under the pretense that they should not be available through the state open records laws. Then, three months later, all of the deputy AG’s emails were deleted.

Wrigley has argued that these acts were totally innocent and nothing should be done about it despite a legislative hearing on the AG’s office building suspect costs of $1.8M. The deleted emails followed.

Why should voters pay attention? Democracy demands accountability. Otherwise, our government is undermined and susceptible to corruption.

The AG’s office is responsible for enforcing the state’s open records laws. See, e.g., “Office of Attorney General’s Open Records Manual”. It states that pursuant to the N.D. Constitution and state statutes, public records must be accessible for inspection. The public has a right to determine whether public money is being spent properly. Emails are public records. Public trust needs to be restored.

As a 20-year military veteran (retired Major, U.S. Army) and 15-year member of the Grand Forks School Board with a master’s degree in management, as well as years of practice in North Dakota state and federal courts, I believe I deserve your vote.

A vote for Lamb for N.D. Attorney General is a vote for transparency and accountability.

Tim Lamb, D-Grand Forks