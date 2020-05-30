Letter: Trump's leadership should be applauded

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On May 19, the Bismarck Tribune’s reprint of the Associated Press’s article with the following headline: “Trump taking untested malaria drug against medical advice” hit a new low by telling two lies in those eight words.

The two AP opinion writers Miller and Superville allege that Hydroxychloroquine is an untested drug. This anti-viral drug has been around since it was introduced in 1955 as a treatment for malaria, lupus and rheumatoid arthritis. President Trump was prescribed this by one of the White House physicians. He didn’t walk into a store and pick it up off the shelf. Obviously, President Trump and his physician, Commander Sean Conley, believed the benefits outweigh the risks.

According to Gary Bauer Pres. of the Family Research Council, in his “End of The Day Report” states, ”thousands of hospital workers and first responders in Michigan are currently participating in a major study of its effectiveness”.

Yet the AP and the progressive left with the Bismarck Tribune’s help put their Trump Derangement Syndrome on full display with another knee-jerk reaction to the President’s simple statement that he was taking hydroxychloroquine.