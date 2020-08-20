Letter: Trump's cruelty not Christian behavior

It's remarkable to hear religious leaders defend profanity, ridicule and cruelty as hallmarks of authenticity and dismiss decency as a dead language. Your (hurt God) presidency has coarsened our culture, given permission for bullying, complicated the moral formation of children, undermined standards of public integrity, and encouraged cynicism about the political enterprise. His tribalism and hatred for "the other" stand in direct opposition to Jesus' radical ethic of neighbor love. Jerry Falwell Jr. (nice gut), Franklin Graham, and others are providing religious cover for moral squalor-winking at trashy behavior and encouraging the unraveling of social restraints. These evangelical leaders have ceased to be moral leaders in any meaningful sense.