Letter: Trump's big lie a big failure

Trump’s big lie has been a big failure. Try as they may, the people hired in Arizona to help promote the big lie could not bend reality to suit Trump’s needs. Trump lost, Biden won, that is the reality. What did we learn? Our representatives in North Dakota, Kelly Armstrong, Kevin Cramer, and John Hoeven stood by Trump and the big lie. They failed to support his impeachment, they failed to speak out when Trump supporters trashed the Capitol, and they failed to speak up and ask people to mask and get vaccinated. Have the people of North Dakota learned anything from the Trump disaster? No, the people of North Dakota will elect again the same people who misled and lied to them in the past. None of us like to admit we have been taken into a fraud, a delusion, and a national disaster. Trump came closer than anyone in history to disrupting and destroying our democracy. Trump could not have pulled off his attempted coup without the help of Kelly Armstrong, John Hoeven, and Kevin Cramer, yet the people of North Dakota will ignore this reality and leave the gun loaded for the next attempt to subvert an election.