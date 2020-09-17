Letter: Trump's actions and remarks disgraceful

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Over the past couple of months alone, we have been treated to enough information about our sitting president that would cause him to lose reelection in a landslide, or be impeached, in almost any other time in our nation's history.

He entirely ignored several credible news reports that Russian President and ex-KGB official Vladimir Putin placed bounties on heads of American soldiers.

His own news station confirmed reporting that he calls men and women who didn't get deferments to avoid Vietnam like he did, or who gave their lives for their country, "suckers" and losers." I am a proud Vietnam veteran who served from 1968-1969, who lost five of my Vietnam veteran brothers. They were not "losers" or "suckers."

He knew of the deadlines of the coronavirus and yet downplayed it as a hoax so it wouldn't hurt the economy and his chances for reelection. Essentially, he could have helped prevent well over 100,000 American deaths.

He has constantly been trying to disrupt an American election -- placing in doubt that he will leave office if he loses the election to his opponent.