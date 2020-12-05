Letter: Trump will soon be private citizen again

“The most important political office is that of the private citizen.” Supreme Court Justice, Louis Brandeis (1916-1939).

American voters were disgusted with Donald Trump’s arrogant, incompetent presidency and understood the true deadly dangers of Covid-19. Happily, Trump’s presidency is about to end, even though he is still whining that the election was rigged.

The United States Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, created and signed into law by Trump himself, said the 2020 election was the most secure in American history, there was no evidence that any voting system, deleted or lost votes, changed votes or was in any way compromised.

After weeks of delay, Trump appointee, Emily Murphy, who is the Administrator of the General Services Administration, informed President-elect Joe Biden, that his official government transition process had been approved.

Thus, enabling Biden to access executive branch agencies, be briefed by intelligence officers and prepare a nationwide plan to inoculate Covid-19 vaccines into Americans, once it is available.

Trump is terrified of a Biden and Kamala Harris Department of Justice, because he won’t be able to control it, as he did under departing Attorney General William Barr.