Letter: Trump voters want their due process

To Kent Conrad and fellow travelers like Bob Wefald and Steve Andrist: You aren’t interested in truth or justice.

Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution vests state legislatures (not governors, secretaries of state, judges, and not the states themselves) with the right to fix the manner with which each state appoints its presidential electors. Yet, for example, in Pennsylvania the State Supreme Court altered the election rules established by their legislature and allowed, over the objection of the legislature, voting without signatures, extended deadline for filing, etc. Other changes were made unilaterally by their Secretary of State. Why should the election results from this and other states who by-passed their legislatures or bent the rules be considered constitutional?

In each of the six battle-ground states, apart from votes which are arguably illegal because of procedural irregularities, we had votes from dead people, institutionalized people, felons, juveniles, ghost voters, non-citizens, nonresidents, double voters, and those gathered by illegal ballot harvesting. There were also over-votes, poll watcher abuses, and voting machine irregularities. It is alleged by the Navarro Report that the number of possible illegal votes in each of the six states vastly exceeds Biden’s margin of victory. Why are you so unbothered by this?