Letter: Trump voters want their due process

To Kent Conrad and fellow travelers like Bob Wefald and Steve Andrist: You aren’t interested in truth or justice.
Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution vests state legislatures (not governors, secretaries of state, judges, and not the states themselves) with the right to fix the manner with which each state appoints its presidential electors. Yet, for example, in Pennsylvania the State Supreme Court altered the election rules established by their legislature and allowed, over the objection of the legislature, voting without signatures, extended deadline for filing, etc. Other changes were made unilaterally by their Secretary of State. Why should the election results from this and other states who by-passed their legislatures or bent the rules be considered constitutional?
In each of the six battle-ground states, apart from votes which are arguably illegal because of procedural irregularities, we had votes from dead people, institutionalized people, felons, juveniles, ghost voters, non-citizens, nonresidents, double voters, and those gathered by illegal ballot harvesting. There were also over-votes, poll watcher abuses, and voting machine irregularities. It is alleged by the Navarro Report that the number of possible illegal votes in each of the six states vastly exceeds Biden’s margin of victory. Why are you so unbothered by this?
I would like to remind you that Trump’s election in 2016 was falsely pronounced by the Democrats to be illegitimate because his surprising win resulted from collusion with Russian and foreign influence. Why aren’t you bothered by election meddling by Soros, China, and Mexico in this election? Why aren’t you bothered by the enormous in-kind political contributions made by Big Tech and the corporate media to the Biden campaign?
After the 2016 election the Democrats got their “due process” with the Mueller investigation and more. Now 75 million Trump voters want theirs.
David Crane, Mott