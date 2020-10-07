Letter: Trump understood virus risks early

During the September presidential debate, on one side of the stage stood Donald Trump with his untruthful lies, and on the other side was Joe Biden with his truthful salvation.

Today, Trump is the “Typhoid Mary” of the 21st century.

If Trump survives his Covid-19 disease, his health is now a matter of public concern. Americans must know if he is medically and mentally fit to make decisions of importance, including those regarding the nation’s security.

During a recorded interview with investigative journalist Bob Woodward, “Trump admitted” he understood the risks of Covid-19 as early as February.

Trump did nothing, resulting in the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, with millions of Americans unemployed.

I believe Trump is accountable for the current 209,000 plus Covid-19 deceased American citizens.

Olivia Troye, Mike Pence’s recently resigned aide, said, Trump called the coronavirus a good thing because he didn’t like shaking hands with his “disgusting supporters.”