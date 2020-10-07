Letter: Trump understood virus risks early

During the September presidential debate, on one side of the stage stood Donald Trump with his untruthful lies, and on the other side was Joe Biden with his truthful salvation.
Today, Trump is the “Typhoid Mary” of the 21st century.
If Trump survives his Covid-19 disease, his health is now a matter of public concern. Americans must know if he is medically and mentally fit to make decisions of importance, including those regarding the nation’s security.
During a recorded interview with investigative journalist Bob Woodward, “Trump admitted” he understood the risks of Covid-19 as early as February.
Trump did nothing, resulting in the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, with millions of Americans unemployed.
I believe Trump is accountable for the current 209,000 plus Covid-19 deceased American citizens.
Olivia Troye, Mike Pence’s recently resigned aide, said, Trump called the coronavirus a good thing because he didn’t like shaking hands with his “disgusting supporters.”
If reelected, Trump said he would end federal payroll taxes that fund Social Security. That would condemn “older adults,” including Trump’s “disgusting” elderly supporters, to abject poverty.
Using a bogus foot bone spur deferment to avoid military service in Vietnam, Trump described American soldiers, including family members of Trump’s “disgusting supporters,” killed in combat, as “losers” and “suckers.”
Shortly after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, proclaimed his intent to replace her as quickly as possible, making the Supreme Court Republican controlled.
Thus, allowing Trump to destroy Obamacare and its pre-existing condition clause. Leaving 23 million Americans without health insurance, during a deadly pandemic.
The New York Times reported Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, and another measly $750 in 2017 as president.
How much did you pay during those two years?
Larry Larsen, Mandan
