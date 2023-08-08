A while back a politician said that he could shoot a man in the middle of a street and his supporters would still support him. Sadly, he appears correct.

While most of the world couldn't figure out why a man would make such a statement, the reasoning is now fairly evident. The man knew his predispositions and needed to make his followers as loyal to him as possible. If he could make them think that loyalty to the point of following a murder was a good thing, he might get away with the things he was certain he would do and had done.

Now, the man states that when he is indicted by the justice system, his followers are indicted as well. Once again, sadly, he appears correct. While the courts are indicting his behaviors, his followers are indicted for not being able to see the nature of the man they swear allegiance to. While loyalty is an admirable trait, supporting a person who sets the bar for said loyalty to the point of criminality is not.

While I can't prove that the politician is guilty of all the crimes he is indicted for, I can point to the times the man has proven that he has criminal tendencies. He stated that not paying taxes is smart. He said, during his trial for abusing a woman, that abuse of women is a long standing tradition (most likely the reason that he lost the trial). He has paid at least two women to sign non-disclosure agreements about his behavior.

I am not asking anyone to vote for anybody. I am saying that voting for a person who degrades you is not something you should be proud of. Please, don't follow the man off the cliff. Let him walk that path alone.

Eric Thompson, Bismarck