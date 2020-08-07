Letter: Trump supporters have reached a new level

The cult has reached new levels of insanity. President Trump floats the idea of postponing the election until his polls improve. The cult members nod and say not a bad idea. Trump appoints his cronnie to head the post office and then tells the cult mail in ballots are not safe as his buddy issues orders to plug up the postal service. The cult members high on hydroxychloroquine cheer in unison. Trump recommends a witch doctor to replace Fauci. Fauci knows nothing about alien DNA, and demon sperm. The cult completely understands Trump’s trust in the witch doctor. No lie is too blatant for the cult, no idea too bizarre. After all, would Kelly Armstrong, and Kevin Cramer support Trump if Trump were not the man chosen by God? Would they do it just to stay in office regardless of reality? No, our leaders know what is best for us. Who will protect us from the Democrats, and the socialist, if we do not believe in Trump, and how can Trump protect us if we don’t postpone the election until we have enough cult members to support him? Each of us has a responsibility to ignore reality and follow our leader.