Letter: Trump river parade was under-reported

The Missouri River tribute to President Trump on Saturday was a wonderful event. I don't care if you are Republican or Democrat, this was still a special event for the Bismarck community.

North Dakota is basically a conservative Republican state. However, The Bismarck Tribune did not bother to publish anything in its paper or print any of the pictures! If the paper wasn't so liberal, maybe the Tribune would have a bigger circulation. Almost all of the articles in the paper are written by liberal pundits.

Julie Bradford, Bismarck

