Letter: Trump puts himself first, not America

Trump sold half the country on a claim that he values “America First.” He’s also sold a book describing how to effectively and casually lie. He is very clearly utilizing his lying skills about his America First priorities.

He says he wants citizens to have higher stimulus checks, but hasn’t made a single call to Republican leaders negotiating such an important deal. Instead Trump made calls to election officials to “find 11,780 votes” for him, one more than what’s needed to win. He also repeated conspiracy theories that have been widely disproven or brought without evidence, in court. Additionally, he refuses to promote a peaceful transition of power, which enables aggressive, divisive, and violent situations forthcoming.

The U.S. experienced the largest cyberattack in our nation’s history, but Trump has yet to hold accountable or even acknowledge the guilty party -- Russia. It’s been confirmed by Trump’s own secretary of state and Department of Justice, but he refuses to take any action.

A suicide bomber leveled an entire city block on Christmas day, and Trump says nothing about it. He instead tweets about how the Wall Street Journal is unfair to him. He has yet to acknowledge the terrorist attack.