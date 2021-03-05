Letter: Trump put spell on Republican Party

For the last few months, I have had a song playing in my mind. I just cannot shake it loose. Has that ever happened to you? My song is “I Put a Spell on You” by Jalacy “Sceamin Jay” Hawkins.

I think this is what has happened to the current Republican Party. Former President Trump has put his spell on it. I do not know how he accomplished this incantation in such a short time span of four years.

But I do know that the Grand Old Party of my parents’ day and of my early years is not the Republican Party of 2021. There is nothing even remotely similar between the two. I propose that the Republican Party of the grand old days has become the Party of Trump today.

I knew what the pre-Trump Republican Party stood for, whether I agreed with or not. I cannot even begin to assert what the Party of Trump stands for. Therefore, I am asking, publicly, one question of the National Republican Party, the North Dakota State Republican Party, Senators Hoeven and Cramer, Representative Armstrong, Governor Burgum, the Republican members of the 2021 North Dakota Legislative Assembly, all the elected statewide Republican officeholders, and, finally, the 70% of the North Dakotans who vote with the Republican Party: What does your Party, under Trump’s past, present and possibly future leadership, believe in?

Henry Lebak, Bismarck

