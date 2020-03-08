Letter: Trump out of touch on coronavirus

Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt, after the attack on Pearl Harbor said, “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.” Donald Trump is out of touch with the reality of the coronavirus.

During his first press conference; it was apparent Trump wasn’t interested in the science of the virus, in the details of addressing the epidemic, in filling leadership positions with real medical professionals or anything a real president would do.

Trump’s only concern is: As the coronavirus panicked stock market continues to plummet; it will cause a recession affecting his reelection prospects.

CDC epidemiologists say a “minimum of $3 billion” is needed immediately, to fund research on a vaccine. Trump lied when he claimed; the vaccine would be available soon. It will take about one and a half years, to be available for safe usage.

Yet, Trump continues to spend billions on his southern border wall because he apparently believes Hispanic immigrants are more threatening then the coronavirus.

Trump claims the coronavirus will subside in the spring, but epidemiologists say too little is known about the virus; to say it will slow down with warmer weather.