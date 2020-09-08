Letter: Trump opposes mail-in voting to get reelected

Four years ago, when Republicans nominated Donald Trump for president, he claimed, “Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it.” Since then, COVID-19 has killed 187,000 plus Americans, created the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and Forbes News is reporting 51 million Americans are unemployed.
The Republican Convention was all about Trump’s propaganda of racially divisive fear mongering; that will tear America apart. Trump can’t stop the racial violence because he instigated it. Is this the only vision of America that our president can offer us?
Trump’s niece, Dr. Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, has written a new book, “Too much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”
She describes how her family produced a “malignantly dysfunctional president” because Donald’s father, “Fred Trump, perverted his priorities.”
Mary contends, Fred’s devotion to his children “reflected only his “sociopathic” needs; “love meant nothing to him.” Fred demanded “absolute obedience” from his children.
Therefore, Donald developed a personality with “no emotional needs.” He embraced: Pathological lying, lawlessness, self-love and a total lack of empathy.
Mary wrote “the sum total of who my uncle is,” consists of “lies, misrepresentations, and fabrications.” He’s “incapable of growing, learning, or evolving. ”He lacks true competence, his “real skills” being “self-aggrandizement, lying, and sleight of hand.”
Today, Trump is trying to get reelected by opposing any form of nationwide mail-in voting. He has “defunded and slowed down the Postal Service’s delivery ability,” claiming voting by mail is susceptible to fraud. During a tantrum, he stated that ballot stealing, “kids go and they raid the mailboxes and hand them to people down the end of the street to sign.”
Neither is true.
Larry Larsen, Mandan
