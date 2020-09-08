Letter: Trump opposes mail-in voting to get reelected

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four years ago, when Republicans nominated Donald Trump for president, he claimed, “Nobody knows the system better than me, which is why I alone can fix it.” Since then, COVID-19 has killed 187,000 plus Americans, created the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression and Forbes News is reporting 51 million Americans are unemployed.

The Republican Convention was all about Trump’s propaganda of racially divisive fear mongering; that will tear America apart. Trump can’t stop the racial violence because he instigated it. Is this the only vision of America that our president can offer us?

Trump’s niece, Dr. Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, has written a new book, “Too much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

She describes how her family produced a “malignantly dysfunctional president” because Donald’s father, “Fred Trump, perverted his priorities.”

Mary contends, Fred’s devotion to his children “reflected only his “sociopathic” needs; “love meant nothing to him.” Fred demanded “absolute obedience” from his children.

Therefore, Donald developed a personality with “no emotional needs.” He embraced: Pathological lying, lawlessness, self-love and a total lack of empathy.