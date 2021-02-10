Letter: Trump must be held accountable

President Trump spread the lie “that the presidential election was stolen from him.” This led to the Jan. 6 attack on our Capitol building.

We witnessed, on live nationwide television, a horrific crime encouraged by Trump and committed, by his followers, who attacked and vandalized our Capitol building, brandishing nooses, baseball bats and shouting death threats, with the intent to, hang former Vice President Mike Pence, who was directing the counting of electoral votes, and assassinate Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress. It was a failed illegal overthrow of our democracy that left “a police officer dead.”

The remains of Brian Sicknick, the murdered officer, were placed under the Capital Rotunda to lie in honor.

Police found two pipe bombs at the offices of the Democratic and Republican national committees headquarters. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Trump’s recorded phone call, to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, demanding that he “find” a sufficient number of votes to overturn Georgia’s selection of Joe Biden for president, was the illegal “impeachable” crime of election fraud.