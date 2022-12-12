 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump made political discourse worse

I certainly agree with Bob Wefald’s letter (12-10)! Mr. Trump has definitely got me thinking of who will step forward to lead the conservative party for the next presidential election. Come on, politicians, we need a positive option.

I do believe that the chaos, nastiness, and deep divisions in our country have been because of the lack of decency of Mr. Donald Trump. He actually made folks think it is OK to call people names, be rude, insulting, and nasty. It is NOT. I admit I voted for him once, but I learned my lesson. I will not do it again.

Perhaps Mr. Pence, with decency and common sense, is what our country needs at this time. Mr. Trump’s time is over. Oh, I hope I am right!

Geno Sloan, Mott

