Letter: Trump leadership causes damage

In 2016, Trump offered a smorgasbord of benefits if elected, plus a stable mental genius at the helm with expertise in meteorology, epidemiology. foreign policy, military matters, etc. "I alone can do this." Remember?

The promise and the realities? "So many wins that we would be tired of winning" did not keep up with the failures.

"The virus would soon disappear" morphed into 3,000,000 cases.

Mexico did not pay for the wall.

A foreign policy of "beautiful letters" and "beautiful phone calls" and falling in love with North Korea's dictator earned only ridicule for America. Trump, campaigning, said Europe was laughing at us. Well, now she is and in addition, telling us to stay home.

Massive Black Lives Matter demonstrations required a national response, not a lonely man in front of a church holding up a Bible.