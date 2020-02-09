Letter: Trump is impeached forever

Trump is impeached forever and ever and ever! That makes me smile. Yet he is acquitted for all the crimes he has committed as president. There will be a special place in heaven for Mitt Romney as he did the right thing, while the North Dakota pantywaists, Hoeven and Cramer, continue to kiss the ring of the most despicable president in our country’s history. Hoeven and Cramer as well as the rest of the Trump supporters in ND and elsewhere need to read Goethe’s Faust and acquaint themselves with Mephistopheles. If the shoe fits ... well.

Roberta D. Nelson, Bismarck

