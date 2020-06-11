Letter: Trump endangers lives with 'alternate reality'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

President Trump lives in a monstrously dangerous “alternate reality;” he observes the world “as he wants it to be, not as it is.”

Trump hasn’t done anything to calm the nationwide anger of the Minneapolis white policeman’s murder of African-American George Floyd. Instead Trump went to war against America when police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square in front of the White House.

In response to that event, former Trump Defense Secretary James Mattis said of Trump, “He tries to divide us.” “The Nazi slogan for destroying us…was Divide and Conquer.” Our American answer is "In Union there is Strength.”

Trump, in his “alternate reality,” exaggerates his nonexistent successes. He squandered critical time, by ignoring the Obama Administration’s pandemic handbook. He suggested that “injecting” bleach like disinfectants into people would kill COVID-19. He asked the Supreme Court to declare the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) unconstitutional and then announced it could wait until after the November election. He shut down our federal government for 35 days, without gaining anything.