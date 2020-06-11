Letter: Trump endangers lives with 'alternate reality'

President Trump lives in a monstrously dangerous “alternate reality;” he observes the world “as he wants it to be, not as it is.”
Trump hasn’t done anything to calm the nationwide anger of the Minneapolis white policeman’s murder of African-American George Floyd. Instead Trump went to war against America when police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square in front of the White House.
In response to that event, former Trump Defense Secretary James Mattis said of Trump, “He tries to divide us.” “The Nazi slogan for destroying us…was Divide and Conquer.” Our American answer is "In Union there is Strength.”
Trump, in his “alternate reality,” exaggerates his nonexistent successes. He squandered critical time, by ignoring the Obama Administration’s pandemic handbook. He suggested that “injecting” bleach like disinfectants into people would kill COVID-19. He asked the Supreme Court to declare the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) unconstitutional and then announced it could wait until after the November election. He shut down our federal government for 35 days, without gaining anything.
I believe in order to be “reelected,” Trump is endangering our lives. He wants us to falsely believe that epidemiologists don’t know what they are doing, while insisting he does.
Everyone understands the importance of returning to work; school, places of worship, and leisure activities. Most people realize COVID-19 is relentlessly opportunistic. In close quarters, it spreads quickly.
Do we want our children, middle-aged and senior citizens to be sacrificed on the “unholy altar” of Trump’s too soon reopened America, just to get him reelected to an even more catastrophic second term?
If Trump is defeated in November, will he accept it and congratulate his opponent? Or maniacally unhinged, refuse to leave office, claiming he is the “victim of a “deep state” conspiracy?
Larry Larsen, Mandan
