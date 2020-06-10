Letter: Trump disputes experts without scientific evidence

Hydroxychloroquine has never been proven effective against COVID-19 and the experts in the field of medicine have not recommended its use for that disease. It has shown side effects that could be more dangerous to the taker than the disease itself. If you trust the president more than the CDC; take it.

The Family Research Council is a conservative, anti-abortion organization that would support anything the president did as long as he continued to support their agenda. The fact that they said there is a study that is looking into the use of the drug in the fight against COVID is just one more indicator that the drug is not approved for this disease.

The last paragraph has little or no evidence to support it. When has the president shown courage during the pandemic? He isn't courageous because he won't wear a mask. Wearing masks isn't only done for the benefit of the wearer. It is done so the wearer can insure that they won't be responsible for the death of another person in most cases. Only when throwing the elderly into coffins so the economy can recover is defined as courageous would he be courageous. Don't say that the president is of the age that is susceptible for COVID so he is courageous because he is the most well tended for individual in the world. He gets tested daily so there is no way he would be in real danger. When has the president shown leadership? He has contradicted himself almost daily. He put the responsibility for the response on everyone but himself. He disputes the experts without scientific evidence they are wrong. The only thing this president has led America into is a fog.