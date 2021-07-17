Letter: Trump deserves credit for vaccination push

The growing number of COVID cases and deaths are among those of you who refuse to get vaccinated. If not for your own sake, then for the sake of unvaccinated children, and for the sake of those adults who are even more adamant on their refusal to get vaccinated, please I beg of you to get vaccinated NOW. If you are a Trump supporter, remember we would not be how far along as we are, if Donald Trump had not gone full steam ahead with vaccines created on his watch. You should all be forever grateful to him for leading the efforts to get us a working vaccine.