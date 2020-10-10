Letter: Trump condemned white supremacy

Mr. Thomason’s letter ‘It should’ve been an easy question’ showed he was so willing to be misled that he wasn’t listening during the debate. At precisely 1 hour and 8 minutes into the recording of the debate, when asked if he would condemn white supremacy, President Trump uttered ‘Sure’, nodding he said ‘Sure’ again all while the moderator continued to spew out the skewed question. Then, as Trump began again ‘Sure, I’m willing..’ Joe Biden, seemingly stretched to the end of his chain, barked out “JUST SAY IT!’ thereby causing Trump to plant his feet and turn the table on him asking if Biden would condemn Antifa. Biden shunned the question saying ‘Antifa is an idea’. (OK, Antifa is an idea, like COVID is a virus.) Back to the issue here.

Donald Trump has condemned white supremacy repeatedly throughout his term. Here are two quotes from 2017: “Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.” And, “I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and the white supremacists, because they should be condemned totally.” Additionally, Trump advocated for the death penalty for a white supremacist. Trump isn’t a white supremacist; he does not condone white supremacy and he has repeatedly condemned white supremacists. It should never have been posed as a condemnation question in the debate! I wonder how often it occurs to people how obvious it is that they are easily misled or used for someone else’s benefit. That’s the game. We’ll see who wins.