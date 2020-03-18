Letter: Trump comment taken out of context

This is in response to Bob Cartledge’s letter to the editor concerning fact checking what others tell you. Bob claims that president Trump said the coronavirus was a hoax. Sorry Bob but after an internet search, I could not find one article that supports your claim. In reality, the president said that what the Democrats were saying about his handling of the coronavirus situation was a “hoax.” The main stream media loves to take things out of context when it concerns our president. Fact check Bob.