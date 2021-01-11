Letter: Trump call was an impeachable abuse

Donald Trump declared the November presidential election a fraud. He is unwilling to accept that he lost to Joe Biden.

On Jan. 3, the Washington Post reported that Trump urged fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, “to find” enough votes to overturn his defeat in a phone call that Raffensperger recorded. The phone conversation was an “impeachable” abuse of presidential power.

The Washington Post obtained a recording of the entire conversation.

It was a “deliberate attempt” to overthrow how the majority of voters in Georgia had voted.

Trump alternately berated Raffensperger, tried to flatter him, begged him to act and threatened him with vague criminal consequences if the secretary of state refused to pursue his false claims, at one point warning him, like a “Mafia Boss,” that Raffensperger was taking “a big risk.”

Throughout the call, Raffensperger rejected Trump’s assertions, explaining that the president was relying on debunked conspiracy theories and that President-elect Joe Biden’s 11,779-vote victory in Georgia was fair and accurate.